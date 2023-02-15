SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s official state travel guide has a brand new look.

Earlier this week, Gov. Brian Kemp and Explore Georgia unveiled the 2023 edition featuring four different covers, including one of the Hostess City. It’s the first time in more than a decade that the free guide has been published with multiple covers.

The covers feature Savannah’s Waterfront, Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island, Providence Canyon State Park in Lumpkin and Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawsonville.

“This year’s travel guide does an excellent job highlighting the sights and people that make the Peach State such a welcoming place,” said Kemp.

photo by Blane Marable Photography

There are a few ways to grab one of the 750,000 copies available:

Visit ExploreGeorgia.org to view the guide or request a copy

Call 1-800-VISIT-GA

Visit one of the nine Georgia Visitor Information Centers across Georgia

Keep an eye out for copies from tourism partners across the state

“Many thanks to our Explore Georgia team for their dedication to promoting our state’s tourism offerings through visitor-driven strategies, including the travel guide,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “It plays a key role in marketing Georgia as a top travel destination and driving economic impact into local communities in every corner of the state.”

Officials said in 2021, the Peach State welcomed nearly 160 million visitors, resulting in $34.4 billion in direct visitor spending.