SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Landmark Historic District is coming off the National Park Service’s (NPS) ‘threatened list’ after six years.

From statues to cobblestone to buildings dating back to the revolutionary era, the district is well preserved by leaders and the community, especially as of late.

“It’s one of the great opportunities of the community,” said Michael Owens, CEO and president of the Tourism Leadership Council, “everyone jumping in to see what part they could do to improve where we were headed and safeguard one of the things Savannah is so proud of, and that’s that Landmark Historic District, and apparently it’s worked.”

The NPS is in agreement, taking the Historic District off its ‘threatened list’ just recently, according to Owens.

In 2018, the NPS placed the Historic District on the ‘threatened’ list after a third-party assessment.

Some of the reasons included the lack of ordinances protecting archeology and pavers and concerns about inappropriate development within the district.

According to Owens, the report was not perfect.

“It listed things like skyscrapers; we don’t have any, and traffic from an airport as something that threatened the Historic District,” he said, “so there were a lot of folks back in 2018 that thought there were a lot of flaws, fatal flaws within the report. I agree with some of those flaws. Some of it was a little bit ridiculous.”

Owens says despite those flaws, Savannah leaders and community members took the report as an opportunity to treat the Historic District with the utmost care and attention.

“Since then we passed an archeological ordinance, we protected the pavers, we’ve been incredibly careful about the development that happens here,” Owens said, “We created a hotel overlay that said exactly where we could see the development within the hotel sector. We’re going extend that now further south to Victory Dr.”

With the ‘threatened’ status removed, Owens tells News 3 that the Historic District is on the rise.

“Not only are we not in the threatened category anymore, I understand there’s some footprint to expand the Historic District, to expand the boundaries we have today, and there’s a movement to no longer tie our historic status exclusively to the Oglethorpe plan,” he explained, “and if you look around Savannah, there are so many more attributes than just the incredible Oglethorpe plan, but we should be able to appreciate and protect all of it.”

He said everyone’s investment is what makes the Historic District great.

“It’s vigilance on everyone’s part. That’s the great thing about this community is that everyone is invested in its future.”

News 3 reached out to the NPS about the Savannah Landmark Historic District’s status, and they told us in a statement it is not currently being evaluated:

“The National Park Service is currently evaluating the NHL condition monitoring program nationwide as part of its commitment to providing technical assistance in the form of helpful and constructive feedback to stewards of these nationally significant properties. As the NHL condition monitoring program undergoes this review, NPS is neither updating nor assigning condition categories to properties. As a result, NPS considers NHLs, including the Savannah NHL District, to be in no category during the program evaluation period.”