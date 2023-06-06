SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Homicides in Savannah are down significantly but shootings have risen slightly in the first six months of this year compared to last year. Mayor Van Johnson said there are a lot of people to thank for the turnaround.

“I attribute it to the grace of God,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Homicides are down by around 95% in the Hostess City, compared to last year. This, even though there have been more than 150 shootings so far in 2023.

By this time last year, 16 people were dead, due to gun violence and 12 in 2021. However, in 2023, just one person has been murdered. Overall violent crime is also down twelve percent since 2022.

“I attribute it to the hard work of the men and women of the Savannah Police Department,” Johnson said. “To take a non-enforcement approach to public safety, particularly by engaging the community more, by building those relationships and engaging I attribute it to community leaders.”

Johnson said violent crime typically goes up during the summer months but so far that hasn’t happened. Johnson praised community leaders for helping to keep their neighbors safe. He also credited parents for keeping their kids busy and out of trouble.

The mayor also attributed it to police officers getting to know the people in the communities they patrol and changing procedures.

Johnson said getting people who have been shot to the hospital quickly is crucial to saving lives.

The mayor applauded the city’s healthcare workers for their quick action which he said he’s seen firsthand.

“The health care workers who do a phenomenal job,” Johnson said. “And I have been in emergency rooms watching trauma teams basically bring someone back from the brink of death.”