SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah City Council is thinking about adding additional steps when it comes to changes to zoning, but some say this new process could be a violation of personal property rights.

Last Thursday, Savannah City Council held a meeting where they read for the first time the zoning amendment.

This proposal is just for the Historic District which essentially runs from the river to Gaston St. and from East Broad St. to Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD.

The city’s goal is to avoid alterations to the original city plan created by James Oglethorpe.

“I know the council members including myself have a lot of big questions like what problem is this trying to solve, is this the best route to get there and how does this intercept with personal property rights and will this benefit our landmark historic district,” District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo explained.

The new amendment would require residents to essentially ask for permission from a separate review board if they own property and want to subdivide it, meaning separate your home into two separate entities like a duplex, or if you own two separate properties and want to recombine them like a carriage house and your family home you would have to do the same.

“We are considering on the city council whether or not to add an additional review layer to the subdivision of contributing lots which is pretty wonky out there I admit but it’s historic properties that are here in the landmark historic district whether or not they can be subdivided and this is a deeply personal property issue,” said Palumbo.

The proposed amendment was created in response to concerns about a lot located at 336 Barnard where a three-story building is being built in place of what used to be a single-story apartment building. The parcel where the home is being built was subdivided from the lot of a Downtown Savannah home facing Charlton St.

“We are trying to solve some very tight issues that are popping up from time to time about the facing and orientation of buildings specifically in the historic district we were put on the threatened list a couple of years ago and the city of Savannah has been working overtime to turn that around and get back to satisfactory,” Palumbo told News 3.

There will be a city council meeting next Thursday to vote on the amendment. If the amendment is approved it will go into effect in the New Year.