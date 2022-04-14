SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, many here at home are left wondering how they can help.

A group in Savannah is working to fill a container with supplies that will go to Ukraine. Uliana Gonzalez left Ukraine for the U.S. in 2016, but her family is still over there. When Russia invaded her home country, Uliana said her world stopped — but she knew she had to take action.

“It’s hard to watch online from far away how your family is devastated, how your cities are bombed,” she said. “Every single day I see that my friends of friends of friends are dead. Being so far away, it’s additionally hard. I wish I would be there closer but so we are doing our second front here to help with the small assistance from Savannah.”

Uliana’s parents are staying in Ukraine. She said they’re safe, as of Thursday. But she isn’t sure about two of her aunts.

“We haven’t heard any news from my relatives since March 2nd,” Uliana said. “We pray, we hope they’re still alive. We saw, just by accident, a picture of the apartment house all destroyed. There’s no electricity, water, gas, internet in that area. There are many people that are lost and we really hope. We love them, we miss them and one day we’ll find them.”

To help her family and friends back home, Uliana created a Facebook group called Savannah Supports Ukraine. Since starting it about a month ago, it’s grown to more than 300 members.

Uliana and volunteers are looking to fill a 40-foot container by Saturday. They’re in need of hygiene and medical supplies, diapers and non-perishable food — but any donation will help.

For Uliana, it’s hard to put into words how much the support from her neighbors here means.

“We will win,” she said. “I’m sure about it. If we all gather together, we’ll win. We’ll help Ukrainians that are risking and sacrificing their lives for world peace. We’ll back them up with the help from here.”

The group is collecting donations until this Saturday at noon.

If you’d like to contribute, you can drop off donations at the CargoLoop Warehouse at 2718 Tremont Rd. between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also email Ukraine.Savannah@gmail.com or join the Savannah Supports Ukraine group for more information about how to help.

Once sent, Uliana said it will take five to six weeks for the supplies to arrive in Ukraine.