SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Ghost Pirates just released the full game schedule for their inaugural season.

The new professional hockey team is set to play 72 games — 36 at the Enmarket Arena and 36 away from home.

Season tickets and other plans are available now, however, individual game tickets aren’t on sale just yet.

The Ghost Pirates will kick off their season Oct. 22 on the road. Two weeks later will be their first home game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

“We are excited to start our inaugural season and bring professional hockey to Savannah,” said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “We look forward to ushering in a new era of hockey for the ECHL and providing fun and exciting experiences for families and fans in Savannah for many years to come.”

The Ghost Pirates will compete in the ECHL’s South Division, comprised of the Jacksonville Icemen, Atlanta Gladiators, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Florida Everblades, Orlando Solar Bears and South Carolina Stingrays.

The team is also set to host games against the Utah Grizzlies, Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets and Worcester Railers.

Full 2022-23 schedule

Home games are in bold. Officials say the schedule is subject to change.