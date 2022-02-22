Is the Forsyth Park fountain already green?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is reassuring residents that the Forsyth Park fountain has not been dyed green after a picture posted on Facebook had people confused.

The photo, posted by Dewland Photography, depicted the fountain with green looking water. It had a caption stating that Savannah was getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day early this year.

Every year, the city dyes the fountain green for the holiday. This year the “greening” of the fountain is scheduled to occur on March 11 at 4 p.m.

Some commenters wondered if this was true, as there had been no announcement from the city that they were dying the water green already.

In response, the city posted their own photo of the fountain which showed the water was still its regular, clean and clear color.

Mayor Van Johnson was asked about the issue by a reporter at a press conference Tuesday. He said that the fountain should not be green already.

“It might be algae or something. I don’t know,” Johnsons laughed. He said that he usually participates in the annual greening of the fountain, but that the city would look into it.