SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) is monitoring a recycling center that continues to have reoccurring fires.

SFD extinguished a fire on March 18 around 5 p.m. at a westside recycling center in the 1900 block of Louisville Road.

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a 100-foot mound of flaming wood chips and lumber debris. Fire officials worked through the night to tamp down the flames. They prevented the fire from extending beyond the wood chip pile.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SFD directed the recycling center to turn over and move the 60-foot-high pile of decomposing wood chips. Tuesday, SFD said it was called back out to the site to find hotspots and extinguish fires. Crews remain there to ensure the site stays under control.

The fire Tuesday morning fire caused the closure of Louisville Road between Telfair Road and Menter Drive, according to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency.

Battalion Chief Steven Frazier got an aerial view of the massive woodpile and assessed the fire via helicopter.

Recycling center employees were directed to use heavy machinery to move smoldering wood and embers into smaller piles and firefighters doused the area with water.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control Saturday afternoon before completely extinguishing the blaze Sunday evening.

No hazards were detected during the fire.