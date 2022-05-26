SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing violent crimes investigation.

The Savannah Police Department released images of five individuals who were captured on surveillance footage during the incident.

Further details on the incident itself weren’t immediately provided.

Anyone with information on the individuals, their identities or any other violent crime is asked to call SPD’s Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.