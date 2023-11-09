SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah voters’ chosen city council won’t be sworn in until January, but the temperature seems to already be turning down in Thursday’s meeting.

In just over an hour, the council efficiently went through more than 30 items on their agenda.

They declared next week Literacy Week for the city and approved the purchase of sports equipment for kids to use in recreational sports, among other items.

Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz said their plans for the second half of the mayor’s administration are going to be exciting – in a different way.

“We are looking forward to conducting business in order with a great sense of organization and order and respect for each other,” said Shabazz. “It will no longer be Thursday night reality show starting in 2024.”

Savannah’s new council has all the same faces except for one, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, who will not be returning to her seat at Post 1.