SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The last couple of days have proved challenging for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) and city leaders alike.

With four violent crimes taking place since Sunday, including Monday night’s shooting where a 17-year-old boy lost his life.

“It’s frustrating when we have somebody who we know has information that they can provide to us that will assist us in an investigation and for whatever reason, they refuse to cooperate at all,” said Roy Minter, SPD Chief of Police. “These are situations that we have to keep an eye on and we continue to stress to people that we don’t want them trying to retaliate and trying to resolve these issues themselves.”

Mayor Van Johnson says that a lot of these unnecessary violent crimes are happening with weapons that are stolen. Adding that some 483 guns in Savannah were taken from their rightful owners in 2021 alone.

“Over 400 guns were stolen in Savannah, 483 chief? Last year in Savannah, 483, and so those guns make their way somewhere else. Wouldn’t it have been nice if those were 483 less opportunities for a gun to be used,” Johnson explained.

According to Johnson, the city will start looking into increasing the punishment for gun-related crimes by getting their partners on the federal level involved.

“We need to make it very very clear that gun violence is not welcome here and people have to fear the consequences of that,” Johnson said. “And so, we’ve talked before about inviting our federal partners in because the feds have a whole different thought about gun violence, and when you’re involved in gun violence on a federal level you’re going to do some time.”

Detectives are still working on leads regarding Monday night’s shooting at McKenzie Place.

Mayor Johnson says the city is currently looking into adding gun violence as a public health crisis to help further address the issue in our community.