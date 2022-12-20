SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah City Council unanimously approved the Local Options Sales Tax (LOST) deal on Tuesday.

The county wanted a larger percentage of the LOST tax revenue. Currently, the county is raking in 23% of the revenue but the new deal bumps that up to 31% by year four. The agreement is a step-ladder approach.

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners now need to host an emergency meeting to approve the new LOST agreement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.