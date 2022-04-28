SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City council is set to vote on a program aimed at addressing “nighttime-related issues” in Savannah.

The Office of Special Events, Film and Tourism is recommending the council approve $80,000 in order to develop a night management program with the Responsible Hospitality Institute.

The nonprofit — which is currently working with St. Augustine, Florida — would help pinpoint issues regarding public safety in the Hostess City and strategize solutions, according to the proposal.

This comes after several weekend shootings and repeated calls from city leaders for change.

“We are a 24-hour city,” Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday. “Our city is different at night and on weekends than it is during the day, and I think we have to recognize that.”

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of Savannah City Hall.

This story is developing. Watch WSAV News 3 for continued coverage.