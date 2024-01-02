SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson was sworn in for a second term as well as members of the Savannah City Council Tuesday evening. Tonight’s inauguration marks the city’s 140th administration.

Much of the council is staying the same except the post 1 at large seat. It was vacated by Kesha Gibson Carter when she ran for mayor. That seat is now filled by Carol Bell who previously served on council. The other seats will remain in the hands of incumbents. Mayor Johnson addressed a crowd in the Johnny Mercer Theatre.

He spoke about his first term and getting through tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic calling this a collective struggle. But he also spoke about what he calls the triumphs. This included addressing issues like affordable housing, the homeless population and crime.

He also told the packed crowd that he wanted this city to be a loving and safe city but that it would take effort from everyone.

Johnson also spoke about the workforce needs and said that education is key – especially for the younger generation of workers. The first city council meeting of the year is set for Thursday, January 11.