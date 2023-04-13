SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Earlier today, city council members approved $3.2 million in affordable housing units coming to the hostess city, but that decision did not get the green light without pushback.

It’s a controversial topic that weighed heavily at Thursday’s city council meeting.

Both Alderwoman Keisha Gibson Carter and Alderwoman Alicia Blakely expressed concerns over affordable housing. Their main objection was who was going to be building the properties.

Carter said, “And I want the record to reflect that I in no way want to be a part of something where I am disadvantaging someone else who possibly may actually qualify and have the credentials for this project when the others who are now involved do not”.

“So, I’m just concerned that you know the individual who started with this project who actually won the project is no longer with the project, so that’s why I’m putting it out here in the public”. Blakely said.

In total 3.2 million dollars is the price tag to create over 100 affordable housing units in the hostess city. A loan from the Savannah affordable housing fund will pay for the development.

Those apartments would be built on vacant land at 1700 Drayton Street and 104 East 34th Street.

In addition, 64 units for senior citizens will be built on the former fairgrounds’ property. Council voted 7- to-2 in favor of the plan. Alderman Nick Pulambo says it’s a good day for Savannah.

Pulambo said, “We could have built a ferris wheel there, we could have chosen just about anything for that site because it was ours and we chose affordable housing. Now, we’re seeing a textbook example right here of just how difficult, time-consuming, laborious it can be to build affordable housing. You can’t win if you don’t play, we have to do it”.

We’re still waiting for when construction is expected to begin.