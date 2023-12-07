SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In November, the City of Savannah released its proposed 2024 budget which totaled up to $560 million, today the majority of city council approved that budget for the new year during its weekly meeting. According to city officials, a rise in the local tax rate is not included in those numbers, but you may need to pay more for some utilities.

The budget is more than $70 million over last year’s proposed budget, one of the main points of focus this year was raising the salaries of Savannah police officers as well as firefighters. In the 2024 approved budget, the police department will receive almost $4 million more than last year while Savannah Fire will get close to $2 million more than 2023.

In addition, the City of Savannah will get $11 million in property, sales and other taxes than originally projected for 2023 — more than a 6% increase. Also included will be $6 million for street and sidewalk projects, $3 million for drainage improvements and $12 million for increased neighborhood mobility and housing support.