SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will end their state of emergency Friday.

The city says Mayor Van Johnson ordered the state of emergency to end at 6 p.m. City offices will resume normal operations Monday, Oct. 3.

CEMA said it has returned to Operating Condition 5 — the normal state of readiness during hurricane season. It will also close the Emergency Operations Center.

The city said Stormwater and Park and Tree crews will tackle any issues or damages around the city that were caused by the storm, Friday and over the weekend.

The city said sanitation will finish Friday yard waste collection routes on Saturday and the Dean Forest Landfill will open Saturday and normal collection routes will happen next week.