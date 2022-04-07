SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is holding its annual Almost There silent auction party today. Proceeds will go to sustaining programs for Chatham County children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

The auction will be held this evening at 5:30 p.m. at Ghost Coast Distillery located at 641 Indian Street. The Almost There Party is a part of CASA’s main fundraising event, Dancing with Savannah Stars, which will be held on May 13.

A suggested donation of $5 towards the Star of your choice grants you access to a premier silent auction with items from local businesses. Drinks will also be available for purchase, including an $8 Signature CASA Cocktail which will benefit Savannah CASA.

For more information on the event, please visit the Savannah CASA website here.