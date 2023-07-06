SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Beginning Sunday, July 9, the Savannah Belles Ferry will no longer service the Savannah Convention Center Dock.

The Chatham Area Transit (CAT) ferry will operate at the new Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa Dock until further notice.

The ferry will continue to service City Hall Landing and the Waving Girl Landing. Passengers may experience delays in service as crews adjust to the new operations pattern.

The ferries operate seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., free of charge.