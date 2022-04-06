SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has canceled athletic and after-school activities as severe weather continues to threaten the area.

Tutorials, practices, scheduled competitions, 21st Century and YMCA After School Care programs are included in the cancellations.

District officials said school dismissal will remain on the regular operational schedule.

“Parents and staff are encouraged to monitor the weather forecast closely and stay alert to changing conditions,” a statement from SCCPSS read. “As always, the safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority.”

Meanwhile, all Live Oak Public Libraries will close at 3 p.m. due to the potential weather threat.

WSAV News 3 will update this page with other school cancellations.