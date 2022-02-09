Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend returns in March

Garden talk at the Andrew Low House Museum (provided by Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend is set for March 11 and 12 — a chance to get a taste of Hostess City hospitality.

For the sixth year in a row, The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in Georgia is organizing the two-day event to highlight Savannah’s historic preservation efforts.

All proceeds from the weekend will benefit the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House.

“We are excited that we are able to continue to support our work for historic preservation again this year despite the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend chairwoman Betty Sayler Youles. “We celebrate Savannah’s resiliency and traditions of entertaining, preservation, and great design.”

Suzanne Kasler’s work is regularly featured in top publications including Architectural Digest, Traditional Home and Veranda magazines. She has produced signature collections for Ballard Designs, Hickory Chair, Lee Jofa Fabrics and others. (photo provided by Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend)

Guests will have a chance to tour historic homes and gardens surrounded by antiques and classic decor.

This year, Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend will welcome keynote speaker Suzanne Kasler, a world-renowned designer, for presentations and book signings in the Andrew Low House Museum garden.

At the Green-Meldrim House, organizers will host a table-setting contest with prizes and a host of celebrity judges: Paula Deen, Helen Ballard, Chuck Chewning and Susan Mason.

Its become a weekend tradition for private residents to open their doors for exclusive home tours. This year, Greg Parker, CEO and founder of Parker’s, will be welcoming guests to his historic home on Monterey Square.

Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend will be bringing back other in-person events, too, including a Fabulous Fete with cocktails, food and live jazz music.

For more information on this year’s events and available tickets, visit savantiquesweekend.com.

WSAV News 3 is a proud sponsor.