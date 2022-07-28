SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday night, the city council adopted the lowest millage rate since 1987.

The council voted six to three to approve a millage rate of 12.2. City leaders say that will reduce the current tax rate by more than half a mil, which means taxpayers as a whole will save $3.2 million dollars.

Some councilors wanted a rollback rate that was even lower, but the majority of council felt extra money was needed for investment in public safety.

“We’re still rolling it back but we need that little bit extra to be able to fund our police officers and pay them where they should be,” District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said. “Fund our fire department and pay them what it should be. We can’t always expect our folks, our workers in the city to go out there and do great things for us when we can’t even afford to keep them around.”

The city will be raising the minimum pay rate for police to $50,000 and firefighters to $48,000. Mayor Van Johnson said that will help with recruitment and retention.