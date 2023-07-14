Clint Eastwood on the set for “Juror #2” at Memorial Health in Savannah.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Filming for “Juror #2” has been halted in Savannah now that SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents Hollywood actors, is officially on strike, according to Bill Marinella Casting.

The casting agency has been hiring extras for the Clint Eastwood film.

“Juror #2” was expected to begin preparing Pooler City Hall for production on Friday, continuing through July 24.

But according to SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), during a strike, film and TV actors must cease all work covered by their union contract.

Streaming and AI are at the center of negotiations between the SAG-AFTRA union and studios. It coincides with the Writers Guild of America strike that hit the picket lines back in May.

Eastwood has been spotted around Savannah filming for “Juror #2” since June, including in Midtown and at a local hospital.

“Juror #2” is a thriller that follows juror Justin Kemp during a high-profile murder trial.

“[He] seeks to protect the defendant without putting himself in jeopardy as he progressively realizes he killed the victim in a careless driving accident,” a description from IMDB reads.

It’s unclear how long the strike will last. The longest previous writers’ strike, in 1988, lasted five months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report