SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “If you have no reason to be anywhere – don’t,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Wednesday morning.

“We have to take this seriously.”

Savannah is currently under a state of emergency, which allows the city manager to implement emergency plans while preparing and responding to Idalia.

The city will be opening up a safety center from noon to 8 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center (201 Montgomery St.), giving residents a safe place to ride out the storm. Pets will not be allowed, however, the public is encouraged to call the city at 311 for help connecting to resources.

At this time, there is no curfew in place for the city, but Johnson said it’s possible one will be issued later today.