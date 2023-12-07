SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Lawmakers say the district will generate more state and federal funding for commercial and industrial property owners.

The Savannah City Council and business owners on River Street have approved a plan to make River Street its own “community improvement district.” A group of local lawmakers were in Atlanta at the Capitol to discuss this proposal.

The extra funding would generate an additional tax that business owners can impose on themselves.

City leaders say that the new district would feature increased security cameras, more maintenance teams, and an added aesthetic presence

Along with the 2% hotel tax increase that went into effect in September- Mayor Van Johnson says this new influx of funding will be allocated toward giving River Street what he feels is a much-needed upgrade.

“It’s important that River Street has the funds to help be able to improve River Street and all of the business owners along River Street agreed to it,” Mayor Van Johnson told the crowd at his weekly press conference.

If it is approved by the house, there is still no set date on when these changes will take place.