SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some River Street businesses want to improve the public areas around them and they are willing to pay for it. Now, they are in the early stages of exploring a self-tax to get it done.

“We have seen the success of those in the Atlanta area and they are going gangbusters,” said Julie Musselman, Executive Director of Savannah’s Waterfront. “It’s the best example of a public-private partnership in the state of Georgia right now.”

A group of businesses came together to create a special tax to improve the areas around their businesses. It’s known as a Community Improvement District (CID).

Once the money is collected and in the coffers, the money can be used for a lot of things. Improving stormwater drainage, streets and sidewalks and planting trees – to name just a few.

Musselman said if the CID comes together it will bring much-needed updates and improvements to the area.

“It’s time for some improvements to the plaza itself and what that will do is elevate the experience of everyone who comes down to the waterfront, whether they’re visiting Savannah or whether they’re a resident of our area,” Musselman said.

Musselman says across Georgia, there are already 30 successful CIDs. She says businesses and the city’s partnership on the projects is crucial. And with extra money coming in, it can allow for even bigger, more expensive projects that the city might have trouble getting the green light for.

“The CIDs that are operating currently are able to take that additional tax funding and leverage those dollars to be able to bring in additional state and federal funding to tackle huge programming options for the CIDs,” Musselman said.

One of the biggest hurdles for the program is at least half of the business owners who make up 75% of the property value need to agree on the overall plan before it can be formed and tax collection to begin.

Musselman said the groups are having ongoing talks and she hopes to get the ball rolling in the coming months.