SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — River Street will be undergoing some major renovations in the near future, Savannah’s 2024 budget projects that the city will collect an extra $15 million from the hotel-motel tax, with some of it going towards the project.

While business owners agree that River Street could use some renovating, they hope it can happen without their businesses having to shut down.

In his press conference last week- Mayor Van Johnson said that may have to be a possibility, in order for River Street to receive its necessary upgrades.

With the hotel-motel tax increasing from 6% to 8%, the city is expected to receive a 14.6% increase in tourism-related funding.

The city has allocated $30 million toward the “Savannah River waterfront development.” Although the city has been gathering money to renovate River Street since 2017, it remains unclear how long this renovation process will take place- and what it will consist of.