WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Lowcountry Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace is sponsoring a bi-partisan bill that would stop imports.

The bill would cut off Russia’s most valued asset and could provoke President Vladimir Putin, but also push historically high gas prices up.

“This is how Vladimir Putin funds his wars, his war crimes and human rights atrocities that we are seeing,” Mace said. “Members from both sides of the aisle are demanding that President Biden ban the imports of Russian oil and gas.”

The congresswoman said Russia could get around $20 billion from United States imports just this year. She says there are ways to avoid putting more money in Putin’s pocket.

“Meanwhile we could increase production here in the U.S.,” says Mace. “We could import from, increase production from other countries like Canada. There are other ways to get our demands needed.”

However, Mace does acknowledge that means gas prices will continue to rise if that happens.

“Gas prices are already going up to historic heights right now and we haven’t banned imports in Russia of oil and gas,” said Mace. “Which is why we need to work with our partners, allies, and friends around the world, increasing our production, increasing our imports from friendly nations.”

Mace says this could help end Russia’s invasion without intervention from American troops.

“Most Americans don’t want troops on the ground in Ukraine and this is doing our part to prevent that from happening and hit Putin where it hurts in his wallet,” says Mace.