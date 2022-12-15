ATLANTA (WSAV) — Rep. Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) will take over as chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus for the next legislative term.

The term begins Jan. 9, 2023, the Georgia House of Representatives said Thursday in a press release.

“The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus stands on the shoulders of giants, like the 33 original Black legislators whose sacrifices paved the way for us to serve in the Georgia House Representatives,” Gilliard said in the release.

Gilliard’s duties include urging support for Black farmers and minority participation in economic development, according to the release. He will also launch a roundtable event featuring Black elected leaders from regions across the Peach State.