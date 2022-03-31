SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Representative Buddy Carter is sounding the alarm on the potential future of the Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC). He says he’s received word that the 2023 proposed federal budget would close the facility.

“You’ve got your most utilized, your most efficient combat readiness training center and you’re going to close it. This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard of,” Carter said Thursday.

The CRTC is located on the grounds of the 165th Air Lift Wing in Garden City and Carter says it’s one of the busiest in the country.

Every F-22 fighter has been trained in Savannah over the past year, every one of them,” said Carter.

Carter said he received a heads up about the budget proposal and on Wednesday confirmed with the Air Force.

“I had a call yesterday with the leaders of the Air Force explaining what they were having to do,” Carter said. “What’s happened within the Air Force is that the National Guard budget is being cut and this is the way they’re trying to accommodate those cuts.”

The plan proposal would keep three other training centers around the country open in Wisconsin, Mississippi and Michigan.

But Carter insists that picking the Savannah area facility doesn’t make sense. He said last week more than $1,000,000 in new technology was installed and that construction of a $24 million hangar is still being completed.

“And now all of that is going to go to waste because they’re going to close this center down,” said Carter.

We’re told that there are 117 jobs at stake and Carter says many of them are civilian jobs.

“This will impact the economy in our area but more importantly it impacts the security of our country,” Carter said.

Carter says with the state of the world there should be more training centers not less.

“We need to end this, this is ludicrous, we need more combat readiness training centers, not cutting them out. We need to be doing just the opposite,” said Carter.

Carter stressed this is just a proposal but said the Georgia delegation is looking at ways to ultimately keep funding for the CRTC.