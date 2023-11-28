SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah’s Recreation and Leisure Services Department began renovating five city-owned basketball and tennis courts starting this week.

The winter months are coming, so it may be a little too chilly to play tennis or basketball at the park. However, by next spring, the city says these five courts will be completed and ready for safe play.

City Council approved the project on August 10 to improve courts at Forsyth, Daffin, Westside, Cloverdale and Kennedy parks. This is a part of the city’s Recreation Reimagined Initiative, improving facilities, programs and services.

Upgrades will include new asphalt, court lines, fencing, goals and nets, costing more than $500,000. The city says this will positively impact residents in the area.

“We’re excited about that the opportunity to continue to make sure that our residents have a quality recreational athletic and leisure facility in their communities,” Mayor Van Johnson, for the city of Savannah said. “So, I’m grateful for council supporting those initiatives.”

Basketball and tennis courts at these specific locations are currently closed to the public. The project has an expected completion date of February, depending on weather impacts.