SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Registration is underway for the city’s youth summer camps.

Savannah is hosting a variety of camps — From arts and enrichment to recreation and athletics — starting on May 31 through the end of July.

Residents of Savannah will receive priority placement for the camps. Registration will open to non-city residents on a first-come, first-served basis at an additional cost.

Click or tap on the camps below to learn more information or register: