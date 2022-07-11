SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Queen of Country is coming to Savannah this fall.

Country music legend Reba McEntire announced a new leg of her arena tour, Reba: Live in Concert, with special guest Terri Clark.

The 17-date tour kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Lousiana, and comes to the Hostess City’s Enmarket Arena on Nov. 12 for a Saturday night show.

“I’m so excited to be headed back out on tour this fall,” McEntire said in a video announcement Tuesday. “We had so much fun in the spring, we just had to get out there and do it again.”

Presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. and sales for the general public begin Friday, also at 10 a.m. Visit here for details.

If you’re looking to get early access, be sure to sign up for Reba’s email list by 12:59 a.m. (ET) on Monday in order to receive the presale code.

The spring leg of Reba: Live in Concert had been delayed two years due to the pandemic.

Reba: Live in Concert dates