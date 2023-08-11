SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fourteen Savannah neighborhoods and more than 5,000 properties are in the zone of loud train horns.

They wake up families and disturb businesses so city officials are doing something about it and they are calling it quiet zones.

Starting in November those who live between president street and 38th will be able to sleep and conduct business without being disturbed by train horns.

Mike Kimball is the owner of Kimball Mobile Electronics and he’s been dealing with train horns disturbing his business for decades.

“Most businesses don’t have to have a train come by 3 or 4 times a day,” Kimball said.

He continued, “We’ve been here for 46 years and really ever since we came it’s been a nuisance but it seems like lately in the past couple of years it’s gotten worse they blow the horn longer and through the entire intersection and it’s louder than its ever been before,” Kimball explained.

City council has decided to take action by creating quiet zones — zones where trains are not allowed to blow their horns unless it is an absolute emergency.

“Our part is we make sure all the crossings have arms and we will have signals that will let people know you can’t cross it so we will make sure no one comes up to that track but with a quiet zone the train won’t have to blow the horn as much,” Alderman Detric Leggett.

The city is also working with companies to reduce the sound trains make all together including changing the actual sound of the horn.

Business owners like Mike are happy about the changes.

“We are excited we are very thrilled with it I called one of my guys last night and he has to plug his ears because it’s so loud and he was overjoyed,” Kimball told News 3.

Quiet zones will be done in phases and phase one will start in November and cover President Street to 38th Street. Phase two doesn’t have a set date yet but will cover 38th Street to 52nd Street.

The city is also still discussing consequences for conductors who don’t follow the ordinance.