SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Community organizations are concerned over development projects in the downtown historic area that could raise already sky-high property values and change Savannah’s historical look.

“Just because you can build new high buildings doesn’t mean you should,” said Jim Hundsrucker, president of the Forsyth Park Community Alliance (FPCA). “We don’t want the community’s rich culture to be diminished.”

On June 30, the FPCA, a community-centered organization that prioritizes Savannah’s historic culture preservation and community outreach, held a meeting to have an open dialogue with Foram Group Inc. developers and architects.

Foram is a management, leasing and construction company that petitioned for a rezoning to the Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission to change the Southeast corner of 600 E Gwinnett Street and 800 E Broads Street from a TC-2 (Traditional Commercial-2) district to an S-PD (Small-Planned Development).

This would give the company permission to work outside of traditional city building guidelines. Foram will be able to construct two modern five-story buildings that will be retail and restaurant spaces.

In the meeting, FPCA and community members raised some of their concerns about the proposal:

Increased traffic flow

Sun blockage on neighbors

Scale and height of the buildings

The possible displacement due to high property costs

The Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) would like to work with development companies to provide guidance on how to maintain the city’s historic characteristics and culture. They see the changes to the east side as an opportunity for growth and community collaboration.

“We’re at the table with developers to preserve the historic fabric,” said Sue Adler, the CEO, and president of HSF. “What’s important to remember is for all of us to be thinking about now is that it’s a changing town.”

Savannah City Council members Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter, Alicia Blakely and Aldermen Detric Leggett also attended the June 30 meeting held by FPCA. Gibson-Carter emphasizes the importance of protecting marginalized locals who will be displaced due to Savannah remodeling efforts.

“I feel that the projects are misguided, and the placement of multiple-story buildings across Ardsley Park and other neighborhoods that border Bull Street will essentially kill the nearby property values,” said Gibson-Carter. “It’s consistent with many of the plans that seem to make it viable tearing down as opposed to building up and restoring.”

courtesy of Zillow

According to Zillow Home Values Index, Savannah has had a 10.8% increase from 2022 in pricing with the average home value at $287,974 as of May 2023. The average value of a home in Savannah’s North Historic District comes to around $528,239, which is $143,851 higher than the Atlanta, averaging $384,388.

“You probably don’t live in Savannah…and if you do live in Savannah you probably have a roommate,” said Gibson-Carter. “Right now, a person will need a salary of at least $68,000 to afford to stay with the developments you see.”

2022 data from the Pew Research Center highlights the 18% rise in U.S. average rent seen over the past five years, as well as the rise in home prices accompanying the decrease in the number of homes available.

This comes as no shock to Gibson-Carter, who is running for Savannah mayor:

“Our current administration’s majority are doing more in support of tourism, developers, and investors, and they’re doing it on the backs of people who were born here, grow up here, raised here and those who retire here.”

WSAV 3 News has reached out to Foram for comments but did not receive a response.

FPCA invites all citizens to attend the next MPC meeting which will be on July 25 at 11 a.m. in the Mendonsa Hearing Room.