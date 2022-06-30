SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is considering implementing the lowest millage rate seen in 35 years.

The city says if adopted, it would reduce property taxes for most of the 19,000 Stephens-Day exemption qualified houses. While the proposed rate of 12.2 mills does exceed the rollback rate, it reduces the current mill rate by more than half a mill, saving taxpayers a collective $3.2 million.

The city said homes that have not obtained a Stephens-Day exemption could see a 7.03% increase in property taxes.

The city will hold several public hearings at Savannah City Hall considering the rate: