SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A prayer service has been announced for the Leffler family, victims of a deadly boat crash over Memorial Day weekend, which claimed the life of four of the family’s members.

Chris Leffler, his wife, Lori, and their sons Zach and Nate were killed in a boating crash on the Wilmington River on Saturday.

Calvary Day School announced on Tuesday a prayer service, which is open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. on June 1 in the Worship Center at Calvary Baptist Temple.

Chris was a history teacher at Calvary Day and his son, Nate, was a student there.

“We are grateful we can come together as a community and honor the Leffler family. We want to comfort both our students and faculty during this time of need. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love from the community, it is really humbling how much support we have received,” Calvary Day Head of School, Dr. Hunter Chadwick said in a written statement.

The school has set up a vigil in front of the Worship Center to honor the Leffler family, marked by four wooden crosses.

A fundraiser has also been established for Katie Leffler, the sole survivor of the family. To donate, click or tap here.