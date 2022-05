SAVANNA, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss possible route and timing changes for July.

The following routing sections are proposed to be adjusted or removed:

4 Barnard Midday to Chatham Plaza (inbound only)

12 Henry to Savannah State University

14 Abercorn & 6 Crosstown into Savannah Mall

The meeting is being held Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center at 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue.