SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Port of Savannah reported another record-breaking month in April.

The port handled more than 495,000 container units in April — the most for that month — and it was the third busiest month ever.

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) said one big factor in the growth is retailers replenishing depleted inventories.

“Our long-running program of infrastructure expansion, coupled with the Authority’s ability as an owner-operator to speed up the schedule of development, has allowed the Port of Savannah to adapt to heightened container volumes,” said GPA Board Chairman Joel Wooten.

The Garden City terminal now handles nearly one out of every nine loaded containers crossing the nation’s docks. The GPA also continues to invest in expanding its container capacity.

“On-terminal and inland capacity improvements enable cargo to flow across our docks without congestion,” Wooten said.