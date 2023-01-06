SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is warning residents to look out for a scam that involves a person impersonating officers.

SPD told News 3 the scammer is calling people and telling them they missed a court appearance. The caller identifies himself as a police officer and asks the person to provide personal information and some form of payment.

Investigators say if you get a call like that then you should hang up immediately. Neither the courts nor police will ever ask for money over the phone.