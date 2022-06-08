SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Specialized units of the Savannah Police Department will be conducting a training exercise Thursday at a nightclub on Ellis Square.

SPD Chief Roy Minter said it’s part of the units’ ongoing training.

“In light of recent events across the country, our units partnered with a local business for this additional opportunity to build upon our experience and preparedness for response to a variety of different scenarios,” Minter added.

The exercise will take place downtown at Club 51 Degrees (121 W. Congress St.) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials said some SPD vehicles may be in the area during the exercise but it is not expected to affect nearby traffic or business operations.