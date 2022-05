SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man last seen Wednesday morning at a Savannah grocery store.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says Tyler Merrit, 44, was last seen at the Publix on Abercorn Street around 8:40 a.m.

SPD says Merrit is 6-foot-1, weighs 180 pounds and was wearing a green Publix polo shirt and black pants.

SPD urges anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.