SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Thursday afternoon.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Novaj Knight was last seen walking near Wilder Drive around 4:30 p.m. Police say Knight is 5-foot-7, weighs 167 pounds.

SPD said Knight was last seen in a red sweatshirt. Police urge anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.