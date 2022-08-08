Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for four people it believes has information on a homicide at a Savannah gas station in late July.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the homicide happened at the Parker’s gas station on E. Victory Drive on July 25.

SPD describes the four as:

Young male wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue Puma shirt, and a hat

Young male wearing black shorts, no shirt, and black and white sneakers

Young female wearing a red shirt, black athletic-style pants and a hat

Young female with a ponytail wearing black pants and a white shirt that ties on the sides

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SPD urges anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.