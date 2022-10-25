SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in late September near the Oglethorpe Mall.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a 36-year-old man was shot in his thigh on Sept. 27.

SPD said the suspect is a young man with short black dreads. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a white shirt, black pants, black sneakers and a red bandana. The suspect left in a dark blue four-door Honda sedan with no tag, SPD said.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-651-6694, the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. You can also submit a tip online.