SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police continue searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who went missing in early May.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said Livia Juana Pop Coc was last seen May 5 at the Azalea Mobile Home Park. CCPD said the teen — who recently moved from Guatemala — doesn’t speak English.

Police believe she might be accompanied by a male. No further details were released.

CCPD urges anyone who sees her call 9-1-1.