SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County police are searching for a teen who went missing early Monday morning in Savannah.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said 15-year-old Promise Dixon was last seen at 6:40 a.m. in the area of Albert Street. Dixon is 5-foot-3 tall.

CCPD said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black tights and tie-dye crocs.

Police urge anyone who sees her to call 9-1-1.