SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing man last seen Sunday afternoon in Savannah.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said Joe Warren, 43, was last seen in the area of Little Neck Road Sunday at 12 p.m. Warren is 6-foot-2, is bald and has brown eyes, CCPD said.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black tank top. CCPD urges anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.