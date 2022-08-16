SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

According to officials, Diontae Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon last Thursday in Tatemville. He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say that he was driving a silver or tan Mercury Grand Marquis with GA tag XVF638. It’s possible that he may be in the Atlanta area.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department

If anyone has any info on his whereabouts please contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or SPD SVU at 651-6742