SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man suspected of theft at a local grocery store.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the man is accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at the Kroger grocery store on Ogeechee Road. Police say it happened on April 19 around 3 p.m. CCPD said the woman’s credit cards were later used at a nearby Walmart.

Police describe the suspect as a man standing around 5-foot-9. He was wearing blue scrubs, blue crocks, an N-95 mask and a hat. CCPD said the man left the store in a tan Toyota Prius.

CCPD urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, submit a tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.